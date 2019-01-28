“Communication is as old as human”. This line has been excerpted from one of the paragraphs of a book Dynamics of Mass Communication – a name to conjure with media academics. It discusses the history of communication and stirs by saying “it is as old as human is”. But in my reckoning, human is before communication per se was set on the move. Let’s leave it out of focus.

If we take the communication and human contemporary, then it again raises the objection. In the light of Islamic teachings, the argument can be disapproved. Because, there were different creatures available before human beings. So, communication, in any form, among those creatures might be in full swing. Satans (evils) for example are too before humans have stepped in the world by creation. Their language in any form might be in whirl within their communities. In this regard, the entitled argument goes inappropriate.

Additionally, there were also different creatures available before humans and satans, angels for example. They have their own language but if they talk to one another as usual, it beats me. But communication between Allah and them has taken place frequently as per Hadith. Above all, people know well that when Allah decreed to create the world of humans, he asked the angels go and take some dust from earth to develop a human body – Hazrat Adam (AS). This was the communication between Allah and angels.

This communication is said to be interpersonal communication. But the communication was also available before this process of human development. Allah (SWT) says, when there was nothing available, I was bestowing blessings (darood) upon my dearest of all the prophets Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Allah was sending blessings (darood), so this was the intrapersonal communication. The communication has taken place too before the world has got shaped.

RAMEEZ MAHESAR

Via email

