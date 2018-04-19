Communication Minister wants to make NH&MP exemplary institution

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Communications Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Wednesday, said that ministry would leave no stone un-turn to make the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH & MP) an exemplary institution. NH&MP is highly professional and performing to the best of its capabilities and potential.

While addressing Administrative Retreat Meeting 2018, Chaudhary said that communication ministry was alive to the problems NH & MP and was committed to resolve the issues relating to medical policy, time scale for promotion and other institutional shortcomings before completion of the tenure of the incumbent government.

“It is a matter of pride for me to be part of this institution as state minister. The institution is not only admired at national level but also acknowledged at international level”, he said, adding that the ministry will leave no stone un-turn to make the NH&MP an exemplary institution.

Speaking earlier Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Inspector General, National Highway and Motorway Policy (NH & MP) said to further improve the provision of services to general public, there is a need to overcome the existing shortcomings and weakness of the institution. “Today, we all gathered here to analyze and take stock of our progress and to chalk-out way forward to ensure better services to public”, said Dr Kaleem Imam, adding that we are trying to develop the capacity of the officers through various training programs with the help of our partners, such as SDPI.

Towards the end, regional and zonal in-charges and officers of NH&MP highlighted various achievements, shortcomings and suggested a way forward for their respective areas. Shortage of human resource, lack of proper logistic arrangements, lack of clarity in function and duties of different sections, undefined hierarchy and weak media sections were among major challenges identified by different regional officers. In their ways forward, the officers recommended some structural changes in systems of monitoring and operations, road safety and standards and advance educational and training syllabus.