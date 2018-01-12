Communication channels open between Pakistan, US

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The scathing remarks of US President Donald Trump against Pakistan which were followed by suspension of economic assistance to the country has not put on hold channel of communications between Islamabad and Washington. The two are engaged in addressing the current mistrust in relations.

Pakistan and the United States continue to communicate with each other on various issues of mutual interests at various levels, stated foreign office spokesperson at his weekly news briefing here on Thursday. He avoided giving details of these contacts.

He pointed out that Pakistan had been facilitating the US led mission in Afghanistan through air and ground lines of communication for the last sixteen years. Pakistan’s support to the US has been critical in dealing with the challenges of terrorism in the region. Both sides, he said, understand the importance of lines of communication.

He said our cooperation also helped to secure the region and decimate Al-Qaeda. This, he said, has also been acknowledged by the US leadership. We have conveyed to the US that actionable intelligence sharing can help in advancing the shared goals of defeating terror from the region.

The spokesperson reminded that Pakistan has fought the war on terror largely from its own resources which cost it 120 billion dollars over the last fifteen years. He said the break up of this amount will be made public.

He said Pakistan is determined to continue to work towards securing the lives of its people and ensuring broader stability in the region. Nevertheless, he said working towards enduring peace requires mutual respect and trust along with perseverance. He said arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing the common threat.

The spokesperson said the recent terrorist attack in Quetta has been traced back to Afghanistan, adding this reinforces our stance that the terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan are being used for attacks on Pakistani territory. He said these attacks must stop. The spokesperson denied the presence of Daesh and Taliban leadership in Pakistan.

To a question, he said stated that Pakistan desires dignified and sustainable repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland. He said responsibility rests with the international community to create pull factor in Afghanistan for the return of these refugees.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan desired to resolve all outstanding disputes with India including that of Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen and Sir Creek through dialogue. He said dialogue can only be held if the other side is also ready for the same.

Voicing concerns over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said that India needs to accept the reality that it cannot silence the Kashmiri freedom movement through the use of force. He said the world community must impress upon India to end violence in the occupied territory and resolve the lingering dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

