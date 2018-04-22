Commonwealth Meeting and Kashmir

Views from Britain

Nazir Ahmed Shawl

THE United Kingdom hosted CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) summit from 16-20 April 2018 in London and Windsor. Forty-six Commonwealth heads of government, foreign ministers of the 53 member states and thousands of people from across the business and civil society representing commonwealth’s vibrant and diverse network are attending the 25th meeting. The theme of this conference is “Towards a Common Future”. Four goals of the conference are prosperity, security, fairness and sustainability.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has rightly observed “Commonwealth is indeed an organisation with deep roots and profound strengths. Over seven decades it helped newly independent countries develop their national institutions, make economic progress and share common experiences. Today it champions the interests of small island states, helps nations to deepen and strengthen their democracies and enables us to work in partnership through a common language, shared history and closely related legal systems, to the aspiration of its citizens in a changing world, the commonwealth needs to change too. We face new and unprecedented challenges.”

This vision and the long-standing and firm commitment of commonwealth to universal values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law motivates the largest Kashmiri diaspora outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir to voice their concern and seek the support of the political galaxy attending the CHOGM summit. We expect them to use their collective wisdom to bring all the stake holders of Kashmir together. The conference is held at a time when the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and on the line of control is deteriorating day by day. Guns continue to roar at the line of control bringing death and disaster even to the innocent civilians. Peace and security of the region along with the human rights are getting jeopardized.

Let us, at the very outset, declare that Kashmir relates to the unfulfilled agenda of the Kashmiri people’s right to decide their own political, social and economic destiny. The issue revolves around the people’s right to self-determination which is inherent, and a territorial dispute between two nation states. This prolonged dispute stems from persistent inability of the stakeholders to implement the promises made to the Kashmiri people. It is a story of international community’s neglect of 16 million people and therefore, a potential ground for destabilization.

Kashmir situation, the legacy of the liquidation of British Empire in South Asia, serves as a reminder of the responsibility towards peace and justice that must be discharged by the United Kingdom. Seven decades on, the situation has been complicated in the wake of non-implementation of the UNSC resolutions regarding Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination, denial of people’s aspirations and over militarization of the geopolitical space. The quagmire of Kashmir should receive the attention it deserves during this summit. All the stakeholders are part of commonwealth and share the historical past with United Kingdom. There cannot be any shying away from addressing the issue as the worsening scenario in the disputed state has an interface with three nuclear powers making it a powder keg.

Various perspectives on Kashmir may differ at points in time and space. However, we all should agree that Kashmir has been a ‘ bleeding wound’ amid one-fifth of humankind living in South Asia and a ‘flash point’ in a nuclearized region. The unresolved status has not only impacted the organic unity of the State and its people but also served as a critical barrier in the normalization of relations between India and Pakistan.

In recent years, the notion of ‘ground realities’ has been used to question the ‘potency’ of the UN resolutions because of the time factor including the Shimla agreement. Moreover, it has been fashionable to talk of ‘fatigue’, perceptibly faced by the nation states or the Kashmiri people. Conversely, we need to keep in view that the scenario cannot be defined within the narrow bilateral or unilateral prism. Our view of ‘ground realities’ must also include human dynamics of the situation in the disputed state.

We cannot be unmindful of the fact that it affects 16 million people, more than the population of the entire Persian Gulf put together. They carry a sense of history and civilizational growth peculiar to their setting, and now a growing urge for participation in the process as the principal party.

We are no more pinned-down to a phase of history that followed the Shimla accord and a decade or so in its aftermath. Much water has flown down the Indus river system since then. First of all, there is a resurgence of the Kashmiri identity. This has been unfolding a recurring scepticism as to what could possibly be cooked for them behind their backs. Second, the emerging generation in Jammu & Kashmir looks upon itself ‘as the principal party’ that needs to be taken on board. All the stakeholders should therefore prepare for a trilateral approach to a settlement if we are looking for sustainable solution followed by peace and progress for all.

The ‘youth upsurge’ in Kashmir as witnessed in recent years is revealing in many ways. The upsurge is distinct for its spontaneity and grass-root level manifestations. At times, the traditional leadership was led by the street gatherings not vice versa. The phenomenon is indeed a critical reminder of the broader question of identity and of continuous denials and neglect, not merely a question of human rights abuse. It is certainly not a “governance issue”. Let there be no mistake on this count. This should also serve as a warning of another “hot summer” in store that we all need to avoid.

Peace process should serve as an alternate to the re-birth of militancy if it promises way forward to Kashmiris, bearing in mind decades of denial and neglect. There has been loud talk of “making borders irrelevant”, greater intra-Kashmir contacts and demilitarization. However, no significant progress on confidence building with Kashmiris beyond the initial steps has come about.

Persistent defiance in the valley is the fore-warner of what lies ahead. Let’s not forget the level of maturity, non-violent mode and international connectivity of the “Kashmiri resistance”. If voices of reason do not prevail in the South Asian decision-making circles, we are in for a new era of defiance and popular revolt in Kashmir. Better sense should prevail, and the International community must play its due role.

In consideration of the above and the potential threat to peace posed by the unresolved situation, finding solution to problems and disputes is attainable only through a shared vision, a shared stake in peace and a shared assessment of the much needed possibilities. It also needs a shared determination to overcome history. We hereby urge leaders of Commonwealth to put their weight behind the efforts for peace in South Asia and address the unresolved Kashmir issue. In this context we urge them to call for unknotting the situation in two-fold approach.

First call upon India and Pakistan to recommence dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir and associate in the process the “legitimate” Kashmiri representatives. Paths need to be chalked out to address the aspirations of the people by setting a stage to hold a referendum.

Second urge India and Pakistan to consider modalities for disengagement and demilitarization. In his essay “Neither victims nor executioners” Albert Camus writes “An endless struggle is going to be pursued between violence and friendly persuasion. If he who bases his hopes on human nature is a fool, he who gives up in the face of circumstances is a coward. And henceforth, the only honourable course is to stake everything on a formidable gamble; that words are more powerful than munitions.

Let me conclude with the hope that Commonwealth summit will do complete justice with the theme they have chosen for the conference. On this occasion the leaders of commonwealth will take cognisance of the grave situation developing in South Asia due to Kashmir imbroglio between two nuclear neighbours who eventually are the members of Commonwealth.

A comprehensive negotiating process between all the stake holders should be facilitated by the collective goodwill of this forum. The suffering Kashmiris deserve a certain, prosperous, secure, fair and sustainable future in accordance with their aspiration and in conformity with the commitments of international community.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Author is UK based Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights. [email protected]]