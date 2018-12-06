Commonwealth keen to import many products from Pakistan: Ambassador

Islamabad

A delegation of Commonwealth of Dominica (West Indies) led by Mr. Emmanuel Nenthan, Head Citizenship Unit visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and showed interest to import many products from Pakistan. The delegation was also keen to explore possibilities of business partnerships and joint ventures, especially in building five star hotels in Pakistan. Speaking at the occasion, Emmanuel Nenthan, Head Citizenship Unit of Dominica said that his Island was an attractive tourist destination and 0.4 million tourists visited Dominica yearly due to lot of construction projects were going on there.

He said many Pakistani products including cement, steel, marble, sanitary good, electrical items, sports goods and others have good market in Dominica and Pakistani exporters should focus on the Island for promoting exports. He said Dominica provided easy access to 23 other Islands of West Indies, USA, South America, Europe.—APP

