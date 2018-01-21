Commonwealth countries’ attention drawn to HR abuses in IOK

London

The World Kashmir Freedom Movement (WKFM) has appealed to the heads of Commonwealth countries to take cognizance of gross human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The WKFM President, Muzzammil Ayub Thakur, has written a letter to the heads of these countries in the wake of an upcoming meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in April.

He wrote that war crimes had been perpetrated in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces’ personnel protected under draconian laws that gave them impunity from prosecution.

He stated that rape, torture, fake encounters, extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances are being used by Indian forces as weapon of wars to suppress the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle. He said that the use of pellet guns had resulted in injuring, blinding and killing of thousands of innocent civilians in the occupied territory.

Muzzammil Ayub Thakur appealed to the 52 Commonwealth states to help stop the violation of international law and implementation of the relevant UN resolutions on Kashmir that promised holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable the Kashmiris decide their future by themselves.

He stressed the need of resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.—KMS