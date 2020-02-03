Common men suffering under PTI rules: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Sindh government’s spokesman and CM’s Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the incompetent government of PTI has snatched bread from the mouth of the common man whereas hoarders were enjoying in this country. He was addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building on Monday. The advisor said that in 17 months, Imran Khan had made only promises and did nothing for the people. “Now the record inflation has come in full Pakistan. Due to the failed policies of the present government, the inflation has increased by fourteen percent.” He also said that the first gas crisis was created which affected Sindh especially. Now the flour crisis is rising. And the irony is that the sugar crisis has engulfed the entire country. He added that for the first time in the history of the Pakistan, the State Bank has lost Rs.95 billion in revenue. Answering the questions of the journalists, he said that the Sheikh of the province is giving statement in forum of IG Sindh but the factual position is that the IG Sindh has failed in policing. In the past fifteen days, the crime rate is at the highest level, this was alarming position for the masses of Sindh he added.