Commodore Abdul Basit Butt promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

Commodore Abdul Basit Butt of Pakistan Navy has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect, says a statement here on Monday.

Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989.

During his illustrious career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

His important Command appointments include Commanding Officer 28 Aviation Squadron and Commander Naval Aviation.

Whereas, his distinguished Staff appointments include Director Naval Training, Director Naval Operational Plans, Sector Commander Naval Intelligence (South) and Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters. Presently, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt is serving as Director General Naval Intelligence.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and Turkish Armed Forces War College, Turkey.

In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).—APP

