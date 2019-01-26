Committee to resolve issues of displaced persons

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar a high powered committee has been constituted to compensate and address grievances of the displaced aboriginal residents of Quaid-i-Azam University land.

The Calling Attention Notice was moved by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, “Seeking the attention of government towards the miseries of the displaced residents of Quaid-i-Azam University land, who were promised to be accommodated in the model villages by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), but they have not been accommodate so far’, he said the committee headed by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz and three local Member of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Islamabad were members of the committee.—APP

