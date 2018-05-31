Committee to probe nurses protest

Raza Naqvi

Attock:

Chief Executive officer of Health Dr Malik Ibadat Khan has constituted an inquiry committee to find out the facts behind the protest of the nurses at THQ Hospital Hasanabdal . The committed will be headed by Medical Superintendent Asfandyar Hospital Attock. CEO while talking to this journalist said that action will be taken after the completion of the inquiry.It is worth mentioning that female nurses kept continued their protest for the second consecutive day against the alleged rude behaviour and harassment of Medical Superintendent Dr Asad Ismail on the one or other pretext. Medical Superintendent Dr Asad Ismail when contacted said that he had been on different t positions for the last 12 years in Attock district and no such situation arose.