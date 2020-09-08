Committee to probe Gondal’s disappearance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the disappearance of Sajid Gondal, Joint Director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), set up a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe the matter.

The SECP Joint Director Sajid Gondal, who went missing from Islamabad last week, returned home on Tuesday night, family and police sources told media.

Gondal himself also took to Twitter to announce his return, saying: “I am back and safe, and I am thankful to all friends who were worried for me.”

Police sources involved in the investigation of his disappearance said the abductors had set him free.

He was released near Rawat, a suburb of the federal capital..

The cabinet committee to investigate the disappearance comprises Advisor to PM Shahzad Akbar, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. The committee will present its report to the PM.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by the PM debated the disappearance of Sajid Gondal who went missing in Islamabad on Friday. The cabinet mulled over the legal options the centre has if it should proceed in the matter of recovering the disappeared government employee. The PM noted that all the proceedings if materialize shall be according to the law.