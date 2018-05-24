Committee to probe death of student

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe into the death of Mr Abu Bakar, student of Department of Sports Sciences and Physical Education at PU swimming pool.

PU Hall Council Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry is chairman of the committee while Department of Philosophy’s Assistant Professor Mr Shahid Gul, Director Sports Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Butt, Additional Director Sports Tahira Saleem and Chief Security Officer Col (r) Ubaid are its members.

The committee will submit report of the incident within a week.—INP

