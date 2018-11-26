Committee to probe alleged molestation of lady patient at LSH

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday formed a three-member inquiry committee to probe the alleged rape of a woman at Services Hospital in the provincial capital. According to details, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin took notice of alleged rape case of women in Services Hospital Lahore.

The women blamed the hospital staff and doctors of raping her when she was unconscious during the operation.

Dr Yasmin has asked for a report over the case from Services Hospital and ordered for the creation of a 3-member Investigation Committee.

The Provincial Health Minister has directed committee headed by Services Hospital Principal Dr Mehmood Ayaz to submit a report on the matter. The committee comprises Dr Rubeena Sohail and Professor of Forensic Medicine Dr Arif Rasheed.

Meanwhile, Shadman Police has registered a FIR regarding the incident against unknown persons. According to the FIR, the 35-year-old woman was admitted at Services Hospital where she underwent surgery for Hemorrhoids and was discharged on Sunday evening.

‘As her pain increased at night, the woman was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where it was found that she had been allegedly raped,’ the FIR added.

The inquiry committee head, however, said that no evidence of rape was found during the initial investigation. terming the incident a ‘misunderstanding’, Dr Ayaz said

Further, a press release issued by Services Hospital medical superintendent said that a medical board comprising four lady doctors had been formed for the woman’s medical examination and found no evidence of rape. ‘On the woman’s request, however, samples have been taken and sent to police for forensic testing,’ the press release said.—INP

