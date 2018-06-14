Committee to be formed for joint collaboration among federation, provinces on heritage matters: Ali Zafar

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Wednesday directed that a coordination committee should be formed for ensuring joint collaboration among federation and provinces on important matters related to national heritage.

He said the committee should perform its role in removing hurdles of technical and administrative nature among the federation and provinces after passage of the 18th Amendment.

The minister passed the directive at a briefing held here during his visit of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

Barrister Ali Zafar said joint cooperation and collaboration were needed among the federation and provinces on matters concerning libraries, museums and historical places and artifacts related to national heritage. “An effective mechanism of coordination was necessary to resolve issues faced by federal and provincial institutions as well as international donors,” he emphasized.

While directing the National History and Literary Heritage Division to prepare a working paper on various projects with clear objectives and deadlines, the minister said Pakistan was centre of the most ancient civilizations.

“We are blessed with the world’s best historical places that can project the positive and bright face of Pakistan.

We have a lot to share with the world and we need to work closely on a proactive strategy that can attract world towards our rich cultural and historical heritage.”

He urged the need for sharing the national heritage of Pakistan with the world. He appreciated the renovation work of Rohtas Fort of Mughal era in Rawat and instructed that best quality of work should be ensured.

Barrister Ali Zafar said, “Allah Almighty has given us an opportunity and we will work with national spirit and effectiveness and will set a good example by performing well in a short time.”

He lauded the collective efforts and steps taken by National History and Literary Heritage Division. On this occasion, Joint Secretary Syed Junaid Ikhlaq of National History and Literary Heritage Division gave detailed briefing about role and responsibilities of the division and its attached departments, its successes so far and targets for the future.

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Engineer Aamir Hasan, Chairman National Language Promotion Department Iftikhar Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr Inamul Haq Javed and senior officers of National History and Literary Heritage Division attended the meeting.

Federal Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan presented books published about civilizations and historical places of Pakistan to Information Minister Barrister Syed Ali Zafar. Earlier, Federal Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan received Federal Minister for Information Barrister Ali Zafar on his arrival at the National History and Literary Heritage Division and introduced him to the heads of the Division and its attached departments.—APP

