Committee set up to review policy on enforced disappearances

The federal government on Monday constituted a seven-member committee for the “deliberation of a policy” related to enforced disappearances in the country after the Islamabad High Court instructed the heads of the government to explain how disappearances “became state policy”.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the committee will be headed by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and comprise Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Power Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Subzwari, and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch. Recommendations or report of the committee will be presented in the federal cabinet for further deliberations. “The interior ministry shall provide secretarial support to the committee,” it said. The notification added that the committee will also be allowed to co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organisations and other members “it deems appropriate”. The development comes after IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in a 15-page order on Sunday.