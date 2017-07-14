Committee set up to propose name of new Islamabad airport

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday announced setting up of a committee to propose name of the new Islamabad international airport. The Federal Cabinet gave approval of the committee that would comprise Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo, Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, Minister for Information Murriyam Aurangzeb and Barrister Zafarullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law.

The new Islamabad international airport, in the outskirts of Islamabad is in final stages of completion and expected to be inaugurated in August. The first greenfield airport would be able to handle the largest A380 aircraft and would be linked to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad through a Metro Bus road link.