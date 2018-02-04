Committee satisfied with Sanaullah’s explanation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday appeared before a committee, formed on the recommendation of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, to clarify his belief on Khatm-e-Nabuwat (the finality of Prophethood) in Lahore.

Explaining his faith, Sanaullah said Khatm-e-Nabuwwat was an obligatory part of every Muslim’s faith and no one can claim to be Muslim by keeping a belief contradictory to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The meeting was chaired by Nizamuddin Sialvi and attended by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Zaeem Qadri and Maulana Rehmat Ali among other clerics.

Upon listening to the stance of the provincial law minister, the committee expressed satisfaction on his faith regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and assured him that his statement will be conveyed to Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, the sajjadah nasheen or descendant at Aastan-e-Alia Sial Sharif, and other members of the committee who could not attend the meeting.

Weeks of stalemate had ended after Pir Sialvi called off protest after meeting Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Sargodha last month. Shahbaz had reportedly agreed to form a committee to look into Pir Sialvi’s demands.

Sialvi had been demanding resignations of Rana Sanaullah over his remarks on the Ahmadi community in a televised show.

Last month, he had also threatened the Punjab government to enforce the Islamic Sharia within a week or else be ready to face a province-wide protest, which he claimed would bring life to a halt. The spiritual leader had vowed to continue the movement of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, or the finality of Prohethood (pbuh), till his last breath.

After three successive deadlines to the Punjab government to clarify its stance over Sanaullah’s comments, the Astana-e-Aalia had announced in December last year that it would not support the ruling party in the upcoming general elections and its followers would resign from the government.