Committee reviews progress on dams

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), constituted by Supreme Court of Pakistan, reviewed progress on the both projects in its meeting on Monday. The meeting, presided over by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)/ ICDBMD Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), was attended by ICDBMD Members and Co-opted Members including former Chairman WAPDA Shams-ul-Mulk, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources and Secretary ICDBMD, Chief (Water) Planning, Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior, Joint Secretary (Finance Division), Joint Secretary (EAD), DG (GB) Scouts and Deputy Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, according to WAPDA spokesman here.

Addressing the meeting, WAPDA/ICDBMD Chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the ICDBMD and its Sub-Committees for early commencement of construction work on Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and Diamer-Basha Dam Project. He said that Implementation Committee, in coordination with all stakeholders, had tremendously contributed towards the national cause of developing water reservoirs in the country. He reiterated that the Committee would continue to serve with same zeal against all odds for accomplishment of the task assigned to it by Supreme Court.

Later, detailed presentations were made on the progress achieved on Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams. The participants were also briefed about the financial plans of the two projects. The meeting was informed that the procedure for procurement of civil and electro-mechanical works for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is continuing in accordance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) provisions. Once the evaluation ofthe technically responsive Joint Venture’sfinancial bid is finalised culminating into award of the contract, the contractor is likely to mobilise in March, whereas preliminary works by WAPDA have already commenced.

Share on: WhatsApp