Committee reviews pre-flood arrangements

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Floods Malik Nadeem Kamran has directed all the district administrations to take representatives from local government on board as well in order to have their cooperation and assistance during pre-flood arrangements.

Chairing the 1st Cabinet Committee Meeting on Pre-Monsoon/Flood Arrangements 2018 at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, Nadeem Kamran reviewed pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments to combat any possible threat of flood. While talking on the occasion, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Muhammad Aslam Kamboh directed all the district administrations to seek clearance of waterways of bridges.