Committee for protection of children formed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has formed a committee on safeguarding children to review and recommend measures to prevent the increasing trend of child abuse in our society, according to a notification issued Saturday.

Minister for Law will be the convener of the committee with the minister for schools as the co-convener. The Terms of reference of the committee include “to deliberate and recommend replication of AMBER Alert system in Punjab” and “propose SOP to immediately know, locate and recover missing children, and to make our society children-friendly.”

Moreover, the committee will also “intelligently use ICT to protect children in streets, parks, schools and in other public places”, “review existing laws and criminal investigation procedures apropos child abduction and child abuse”, and “propose revisions in school curriculum to educate children in dealing with strangers and self-protection.”