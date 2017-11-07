Committee to probe misconduct in entry test

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Health Department has constituted an Inquiry Committee to probe the allegations of improper conduct of Public Sector Medical Colleges/ Universities entry test conducted on October 22, 2017 through National Testing Service (NTS) at various centers.

The Inquiry Committee is headed by Special Secretary (Admn) Mr. Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, while it comprises Director General Health Services Hyderabad Dr. Muhammad Akhlaq Khan, Medical Superintendent (MS) Lyari General Hospital Karachi Dr. Khalil Ahmed Pathan, Additional Director Development Karachi, Mr. Mohsin Shaikh, while Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh, Additional Director (Field), Directorate of Health, Karachi will be Convener/Member.

The terms of references of the committee will be to ascertain the veracity of allegations appearing in print and social media that question paper & answer key were leaked.