Committee to probe hospital roof collapse

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan has said that on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab an inquiry committee has been constituted which will submit its report with in 72 hours regarding collapse of two rooms in Asfandyar Hospital Attock which resulted in death of five persons including two staff nurses.

He said this while talking to newsmen after examining the site of the collapsed rooms. On the occassion Director Usman, Director Infrastructure Tariq, CEO Health Dr Malik Ibadat, Medical Superintendent Dr Sultan Mahmood, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Ibrar, AC Marziya Saleem, Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian and other officers were also present. Secretary Health said that at this stage it was not possible to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap, however he said that gas leakage could be one of the reasons.

He said that any portion of the hospital, which could be dangerous, would not be used for patients. He said that in this context infrastructure Engineers would submit their report after which some decision could be taken.