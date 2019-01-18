Committee presents report to CM on UoP unrest

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had a meeting with the parliamentary committee constituted to probe into the incident of University of Peshawar (UoP) and the unrest created in the campus.

Headed by Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhmmad Khan with representation of MPAs Nighat Orkzai, Sardar Hussain Babak, Khliq-ur- Rehman, Arif Ahmad Zai, Mehmood Battani and Nazir Abbasi of the parliamentary groups in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly throughouly discussed the matter and informed the Chief Minister about the fixing of responsibility for incident and the recommendations firmed up by the parliamentary committee.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp