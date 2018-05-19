Committee on GB Home Dept meets

Astore

Member Provincial Assembly Imtiaz Haider chaired a meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Department Gilgit Baltistan Assembly here Friday and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the department and assured provision of all possible resources to it.

The meeting was attended besides others by members GB Assembly, Javed Hussain, Sherin Akhtar and Secretary Home, Jawad Akram and senior officials of Police Department.

The security plan for Sehr and Aftar during Ramadan was discussed at length during the meeting and the committee expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

The committee directed Home Department to facilitate tourists and avoid unnecessary checking on the name of security and ensure edible items to people on controlled prices as per the approved price list.

The committee asked for taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

A meeting of the standing committee of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly on interior was held to review arrangements for facilitating masses and ensuring peace and brotherhood during the holy month of Ramazan here on Friday.—APP