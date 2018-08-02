Islamabad

The meeting of Special Committee on decline in tax collection from tobacco sector would be held today at the Parliament House to ascertain facts about the revenue contributions by the cigarette manufacturers.

The notice issued by the Senate Secretariat revealed that the meeting of Special Committee on decline in tax collection from tobacco sector would be held on August 2 (today) at the Parliament House. The notice said that Kalsoom Parveen would be head of the Committee. Members of the committee included Senators i.e. Dilawar Khan, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ch Tanveer Khan, Sherry Rehman, Dr Ashok, Anwar ul haq, Azam swati, Muhammad Ali Saif, Molana Gafoor Haideri, Senator Shafiq Tareen and Hidayat Ullah.

Sources raised questions as to how an owner/CEO of a cigarette manufacturing company, Senator Dilawar Khan could be made part of the committee which is probing the decline in tax collection from tobacco sector.—Agencies

