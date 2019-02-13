Committee formed to inform public about benefits

Dasu Hydro Power Project

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Steering Committee of Dasu Hydro Power Project Wednesday constituted a sub Committee to inform the residents of the area about the benefits of this projects, as well as the uplift and welfare projects, the government is taking up for them and also the possibility of more benefits from the government for the would be affected of the project. The facilities so proposed will on the one hand aimed further benefits of the people of the area and on the other hand motivating them to fully contribute to the timely completion of this project of national importance.

The Committee will comprise both the MNA and MPA from the area, Senior Member Board of Revenue KP, Commission Hazara and Deputy Commissioner Kohistan besides others. The 13th meeting of the steering Committee of Dasu Hydro Power Project was held here in Islamabad which was co-chaired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while co-presiding with Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda. Chairman WAPDA, Secretary Water Resources, SMBR KP, representatives of KP PE&DD, Planning Commission and World Bank participated besides others.

It was informed at the meeting that the government has given many times compensation than the initially and originally proposed but recently the incumbent government has decided to establish a comprehensive education, health, roads and communication networks so that the area and its people are brought on a par with other parts of the country. These steps it was informed will bring about a revolution in the lives of the people there and enable them take full benefit of the development process. However, the participants regretted that some self-interested elements were creating suspicions among the people of the area to hamper the development of the country.

