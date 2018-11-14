Committee formed to compensate losses of anti-encroachment drive affectees

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister of local bodies Saeed Ghani notified on Wednesday that a committee was formed to recompense the losses of those who were rightful affeetees of the anti-encroachment drive.

According to details, the deserving individuals who suffered losses to their properties during the operating against encroachments will be given compensations as per the recommendations of the constituted committee.

Saeed Ghani also ensured to look into the reservations of Mayor Karachi over the local body system and reiterated that the formation of committee will help solve issues.

Moreover, Wasim Akhtar, Mayor Karachi, said that the affeectees will be granted a space in other markets for their business, but land mafia will not be spared at any cost.

Few days ago, the anti-encroachment operation was concluded in the areas around Tibet Centre, Akbar Road and Zaibunnisa Street of Saddar and adjoining areas.

The operation was initiated on November 5 in the area after orders of the Supreme Court for removal of encroachments from the center of the city, Saddar, with deployment of heavy contingents of police and rangers for security.

The Supreme Court on October 27 had directed Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar to remove all encroachments from the city’s amenity plots and pavements with the help of law enforcement agencies, and granted a 15-day deadline to city authorities for compliance of its orders.

