Committee formed on KE for smooth power supply

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Energy formed a committee to look into the matters of K-Electric aimed at a one-window operation ensuring provision of unhindered supply of power to the residents of Karachi in line with the directives of the Supreme Court.

The committee, headed by Additional Secretary Power Waseem Mukhtar, would consist of Additional Secretary Petroleum Division and representatives from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, National Transmission and Despatch Company, Karachi-Electric, Central Power Purchasing Agency and Power Division, a statement said.

The decision with regard to the committee formation had been taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan, and attended among others by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Shahzad Qasim, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Nepra Chairman Tauseef Faruqi, Power Secretary Omer Rasul, K-Electric Board chairman and members, CPPA, NTDC and Power Division officials. The committee would look into the matters of K-Electric and work under a mechanism of one-window operation to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply to people of Karachi as per directives of the apex court.