Committee formed to improve welfare services for Hujjaj

Islamabad

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has constituted a Hajj Advisory Committee with the mandate to manage Hajj operation 2018 in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and suggest measures improving welfare services to Hujjaj. According to official sources, the main aim of the committee is to advise on policy, planning and management of Hajj operation and oversee the workings of building hiring committee in Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony heads the committee. While members included Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia; Director General Hajj, Jeddah and Chairman/Secretary of Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan were among the members of the committee.

Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will be Secretary of the Committee. The secretarial support will be provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The committee or any of its members could visit Saudi Arabia, if so required, with the approval of competent authority.

The Chairman/Secretary of HOAP would travel on his own expense. The committee or any of its members may visit KSA, if so required, with the approval of competent authority. The expenditure to be incurred on the visit of the members of the committee will be borne by their respective offices.—APP