Committee formed for uplift of tribal areas

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted an eleven-member high level committee for planning and implementation of 10-year economic and social development of the tribal districts.

The committee would be headed by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and include provincial minister for Planning and Development, secretary SAFRON, former governor Awais Ghani, additional chief secretary tribal district, representative of 11 Corps Peshawar, finance and planning division, headquarters 45 Engineering division, TD management and rehabilitation secretariat Peshawar, former secretary Riaz Noor, and secretary P and D tribal districts.

Another 12-member technical committee would also assist the 11-member committee for planning for social and economic development of the tribal districts.

Technical committee members include finance minister Taimur Jhagra, Shakil Durrani, Khalid Aziz, Musarat Qadeem and other experts.

