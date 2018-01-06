Committee formed to deal with complaints against police

Zubair Qureshi

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Sultan Azam Temuri has constituted special committee to deal and monitor complaints regarding human rights and ensure speedy justice to the people including marginalized segments of society along with protection to their basic rights.

According to a senior police official this committee will deal with and monitor complaints against police, torture, Illegal detention, non registration of FIRs, faulty investigation, corruption, rape, sodomy, gang Rape, honor Killing, wani, kidnapping, acid throwing, domestic Violence, harassment at work place and unlawful marriages.

This committee will also have jurisdiction to look into abuse against minorities and to see their various affairs including any complaint against their freedom of movement, freedom of worship, assembly and association, any abuse to their property and also any complaint against their access to public places.|

It will also look into the affairs or crime against children including sexual abuse, child labour, violence against minor labour and forced begging. The formal functioning of the committee was discussed in a meeting headed by Inspector General of Police islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG HQ Nasir Mehmood Satti, AIG Operations Asmat Ullah Jujejo, SP Special Branch Arsla Saleem, Nasreen Azhar Counselor Member HRCP, Saaiqa Ashraf Program manager ROZEN, Samina Sardar Human right Activist and others also attended the meeting.

The human rights & gender watch desks established at Central Police Office, DIG & SSP (Operations) Offices and reporting rooms of Police Stations will lodge the complaints. The Human Rights & Gender Watch Officers appointed there will be educated police officers while central, regional and district Human Rights and Gender Officers will be also appointed. They will monitor the progress of all cases and to provide assistance in writing the application and give valuable input for effective functioning of the unit. The officers will daily put up the dairy related to its Unit to IGP or DIG/SSP operations.