Committee fails to check price hike

Despite surprise raids and imposition of fines, the District Price Control Committee Hyderabad has failed to control the price hike of essential commodities since start of Ramadan, and the prices of daily use items have gone beyond the reach of consumers.

The members of the District Price Control Committee and the Deputy Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti themself visited different bazaars and markets of Hyderabad where shopkeepers were booked for selling essential commodities on high prices and imposed fine under Ehtram-e- Ramadan Ordinance.

The consumers present during the raids complained the Deputy Commissioner about high handedness of the profiteers and informed that the price list of the essential commodities was not displayed at prominent places of the shops.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places of their shops and sell the commodities on the rates issued by the district administration.

He informed that prices of essential commodities had been fixed by the district administration after considering the recommendations of District Prices Control Committee and exercising the powers under Section 3.