Committee discusses irregularities in ETEA test

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A Special parliamentary committee chaired by Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for law Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday discussed irregularities in last medical entry test through Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA). The committee members raised different questions on last irregularities and postponement of the medical entry test for three times.

On the occasion, Executive Director ETEA told the committee that the tests were postponed two times due to expected rain as per the forecast of Meteorological Department and regular contact with them. ANP parliamentary leader in KP assembly Sardar Babak also pointed to leakage of paper of Medical Entry Test, on which Executive Director ETEA explained that the case was probed by Intelligence Bureau (IB) according to which Driver of Director ETEA and security guard were found involved in the offence.

A member of the Parliamentary committee also questioned and revealed that we will not let anyone to devalue provincial institute ETEA under a planned conspiracy if there is. On this, the Chairman and Law minister told that we will not let any such conspiracy successful.

The chairman told the members of the committee to present proposals in next meeting of committee to avoid such issues in future and bring reforms in ETEA In the best interest of our Students.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Assembly Asia Asad, Sardar Hussain Babak,Sahibzada Sana Ullah,Maulana Lutf ur Rahman ,Sardar Yousaf Zaman,Sher Azam Wazir, Mufi Ubaid ur Rahman, Secretary Provincial Assembly, Executive Director ETEA, Secretary Higher Education and others.

