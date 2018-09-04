Committee constituted for execution of five million housing programme

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday constituted a committee to execute the government’s affordable housing scheme. Under the housing scheme, the government will construct five million low-cost houses.

Chairing a meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran directed the committee to submit its initial recommendations within a week. The prime minister emphasized that the private sector should be encouraged and maximum facilitation must be extended to those who would be partnering with the government for the project.

The prime minister noted that the construction of low-cost houses is the foremost priority of the government as it would not only address housing issues in major cities but also promote economic growth and create job opportunities.

“We have to devise a comprehensive mechanism for regulating slums without dislocating poor people and ensuring provision of all civic amenities to those residing in these areas,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After a detailed discussion on various international models and road-maps for addressing the issue of housing, a committee was constituted under Secretary Housing and Works to devise a comprehensive and coherent plan of action.

The plan would be prepared in consultation with relevant experts and representatives of concerned departments.

It will take into account all aspects including the legal framework, availability of the land bank and raising of required resources for smooth implementation of the project.

The meeting was attended by Yaqoob Izahar, Najeeb Haroon, Arshad Dad, Secretary Housing and Works Dr Imran Zeb Khan, Secretary Law Justice (R) Abdul Shakoor Paracha, and other senior officers.

