Committee conduct scrutiny of housing projects and societies

STAFF REPORTER

The four-member committee constituted to conduct scrutiny of housing projects and societies in Islamabad has surveyed four societies till now while survey in the fifth society is in progress. The four member committee comprising upon Director Master Plan, CDA, Dy. Director Programming & Evaluation, CDA, Deputy Director Master Plan, CDA and representative of Cooperative Housing Society Department, ICT tasked to examine layout of Projects and physical visit of sites is conducting visits of different housing societies on daily basis. During this survey the Committee is ensuring that amongst matters the amenity plots are secured, graveyards are available, commercial areas are not violated and availability of STPs. The societies which have been surveyed up till now include CBR housing society, Aghoush Housing Society, Cabinet Division Housing Society and Ministry of Interior Housing Society while survey in Soan Garden Housing Society, comparatively a larger one, is in progress. The survey has indicated that the STPs were not available in inspected housing society except Ministry of interior Housing society though it was not connected with the sewerage network of the society. Amenities including playgrounds, Parks, mosques, graveyards, hospitals, road infrastructure, water supply network and others were either not developed or were not up to the mark as per approved layout plan.