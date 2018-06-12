Committee clears Rector CUI of plagiarism charges

The committee constituted by chairman, Board of Governors (BOGs) of then COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Islamabad and now COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), has cleared unverified plagiarism charges against all the seven research papers of prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad.

This committee was constituted to probe charges of plagiarism against Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, which were being staged against Dr. Qamar on social media. The allegations were found to be of non-serious nature.—INP

