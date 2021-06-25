Committed to restoring statehood of IIOJK: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a three-hour meeting with top political leaders from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, has “committed” to restore the occupied valley’s statehood.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi’s government had revoked articles in the Indian constitution that guaranteed IIOJK’s partial autonomy and other rights including its own flag and constitution.

Soon after the meeting, Modi took to Twitter and termed the three-hour-long huddle “an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K”.

It was the first such meeting since the Modi’s government revoked the Himalayan disputed region’s autonomy, detained thousands and imposed a lockdown. “The talks were held in a good atmosphere today.

The prime minister heard our issues of all leaders. PM said that the election process will begin when the delimitation process finishes,” one of the participants of the meeting J&K Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari said while talking to Indian media.

Bukhari said that Modi asked all parties to participate in the delimitation process. “We have been assured that this is the roadmap towards elections,” he added.

Modi said that his government is committed to the restoration of the statehood of IIOJK, he added.

