Committed to enhance service level: K-Electric

Staff Reporter

K-Electric has reiterates that investment and up-gradation of power infrastructure during the last few years has enabled the power utility to exempt over 63 percent of Karachi including all industrial zones and strategic installations from load-shed.

Remaining parts of the city have been divided into 3 categories and duration of load-shed is also fixed at 3 hours, 6 hours and 7.5 hours in accordance with respective transmission and distribution losses of each area.

The power utility is committed to curbing power theft and illegal abstraction; a key testament to the fact is the consider.