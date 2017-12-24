Commitment to democracy

It is quite appreciable and good to note that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has once again reiterated his unflinching belief in democracy and supremacy of Parliament. He has said this emphatically in a rare and in-depth inter-action between the top military leadership and the Senators in an unusual and first-ever in-camera interaction in Islamabad the other day.

Media reports that during this extraordinary session, firstly Director General Military Operations, Maj.Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, gave a lengthy briefing on a wide-ranging issue relating to national security and then the Army Chief held three-hour long question- answer session during which he responded even to a number of tough questions from some Senators quite wittingly in a satisfactory manner. The Army Chief said Parliament is supreme, presidential system weakens federation, no desire for supra-constitutional role, politicians should not tempt army with chances, army to abide by policies formulated by Parliament, criticizes people who hide themselves to claim missing persons status, will not let Iran and Saudi Arabia go to war and no terms of reference have yet been finalized for Islamic Military Alliance against terrorism.

Senators who were approached by the media afterwards said satisfactorily that whatever questions they had asked were answered by the COAS as well the DGMO and they are now quite updated on security-related matters. This rather rare and in-depth inter-action between the members of the Upper House and top military leadership held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere will surely and certainly hopefully give much desired new lease to the constitutionalism and democracy in the country.

M ZAHID RIFAT

Lahore

