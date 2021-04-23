Commitment to Afghan peace

ARMY Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has once again declared that sole purpose of Islamabad’s efforts is to have “peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous” Afghanistan.

Talking to Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil at GHQ on Thursday he said peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan adding that the sole aim is helping Afghans achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

These are not hollow words as Pakistan has practically demonstrated its sincerity for the cause of Afghan peace by supporting and promoting all efforts aimed at resolution of the longstanding conflict through talks and intra-Afghan dialogue.

Pakistan not just believed but also persuaded both the United States and the Afghan Government that there was no military solution to the problem and that all stakeholders should work together for restoration of durable peace in the war-torn country.

It is because of this clear stance by Pakistan that has brought a visible change in America’s Afghan policy as highlighted by recent remarks made by State Department spokesperson who acknowledged “there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and only through a political settlement, and a comprehensive ceasefire, will we be able to support a resolution that brings security, stability, and prosperity to the people of Afghanistan”.

As the peace process is currently facing some obstacles, Pakistan is urging all Afghan parties not to miss any opportunity to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

It’s therefore imperative that all stakeholders in Afghan conflict demonstrate same level of commitment and sincerity to make peace a ground reality in Afghanistan.