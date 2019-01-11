Commissioner warns drive against timber mafia

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara division Amjad Ali Khan on Thursday warned a massive drive against timber mafia to protect the forests of Hazara region from illegal cutting.

Talking to media here after holding ‘Khuli Kutchery’ in Sherwan area, Amjad Ali Khan said the administration has set a target of five million trees in fresh plantation campaign which would be kicked off soon. He said Sherwan area would be declared as a tourist spot and for protection of tourists and tourism development in Hazara, a Tourist Police would also be constructed.

