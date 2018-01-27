Commissioner takes charge as BISE chairman

Multan

Multan division Commissioner Bilal Butt took charge as the chairman Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) here on Friday.

He held meeting with the BISE officials and inspected different sections along with former chairman, Secretary, Controller examinations and others.

He ordered the officials concerned to introduce online system of verification of degrees to facilitate students. Earlier, former chairman BISE, Prof Riaz Hashmi, briefed the commissioner about the examination system and other issues of the board.—APP