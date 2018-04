Commissioner Sukkur visits SSC exam centre

Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar Wednesday paid a visit to examination center of Public School Sukkur during ongoing annual examinations of SSC Part I and II. On the occasion, the Commissioner expressed that knowledge and merit are vital for character building and personality development, said a press release issued here.

He advised students to refrain from unfair means and firmly believe in merit. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of examinations.—APP