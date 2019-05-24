Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani Friday directed Deputy Commissioners, representing different districts of the metropolis, to avert heatwave associated risks for the participants of the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession.

Chairing a meeting here Friday, to review arrangements for Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) being observed on Monday (Ramzan 21), he said the heat alert issued by the Met Department demanded that proper arrangements must be made with provision of water tanks, hoods and medical facilities for mourners in particular and citizens in general.

On the occasion, he expressed his satisfaction that sabeels (facility for potable water) has been announced, on the main procession route, by Pakistan Rangers – Sindh, Karachi Police and district administration respectively at the points designated by the organizers.

Deputy Commissioners, present on the occasion, informed the meeting that emergency control rooms will be functional at their respective offices throughout the day so as to ensure strict vigilance and ensuring prompt response to ensuing situations.

Civic agencies were said to have developed their strategies to keep functional their service points on the route round-the-clock basis.

The Commissioner emphasized that ongoing development work at the procession route must be expedited so as to ensure its smooth flow facilitating the participants with equal attention towards their security.

Shallwani said security is being accorded top priority and series of meetings with Director General of Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and police department have been held to streamline the process.—APP