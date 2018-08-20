Commissioner reviews Quetta uplift package

Quetta

Commissioner Quetta Division, Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai on Friday said measures should be taken to ensure completing of extensive main roads timely under Quetta Development Package. He said this while chairing a high level meeting to review Quetta Development Package. Deputy Commissioner Quetta Capt (retried) Tahir Zaffar Abbasi, Project Director Ali Ahmed, Pakistan Railway officials, Cantonment Board, Sui Southern, PTCL, NTC, QESCO, Agriculture, Forest officials and other were present on the occasion.

He said under the Quetta Development Package, hindrance of extending main roads and other development projects could be resolved through mutual cooperation in order to ensure completing of these projects as soon as possible. The DC was briefed that under Quetta Development Package, work on all projects are in different stages including officials and non-governmental property of transfer phases are being completed while service lines would be transferred on demanding of different departments.

Work on four walls of government property is being rapidly continued and protection of trees are being given priority in these projects, said in the meeting. Funds have been allocated for plantation of new sapling during completion of work and the roads were immediately approved to make railways crossing to overcome hurdle in the progress of the project.

The Commissioner was told that directives have been issued to shopkeepers of Joint Road to vacate their shops in a week, otherwise their shops would be demolished during starting of works. As special measures were underway to build Food Street at Joint Road and Sariab Road and Sabzal Roads’s extension works would be started after removing obstacles, the meeting was told.

The Commissioner Quetta Division said development projects are in the interest of citizens while traffic problems would be resolved after completion of these projects.—APP

