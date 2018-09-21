Commissioner reviews health, education’s matters

Staff Reporter

Zhob

Commissioner Zhob Division, Bashir Ahmed Khan Bazai said the provincial government is taking steps on top priority to improve performances of health and education institutions for provision of facilities to masses in the area. He said this while chairing a meeting to review health and education related problems, said a press release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Duki, Abdul Nasir Khan Dotani, Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Suhail Ahmed Hashmi, Deputy Commissioner Zhob Abdul Jabbar Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hazart Wali Kakar, Assistant Commissioner Rehmatullah Qaisarani, Assistatn Commissioner Bori Fiaz Ali, District Health Officer Loralai Ahmed Ali Baloch, DHO Musakhel Muhammad Anwar and other officer attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Duki briefed Commissioner Zhob about the district headquarters hospital of Duki and there is five doctors in the hospital while there is no lady doctor.

Share on: WhatsApp