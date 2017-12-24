Commissioner reviews Christmas arrangements

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Aslam Chaudary on Saturday visited various Churches to review the security arrangements for Christmas in the city.

The Commissioner visited Holy Family Church, Faith Ministry Church, Holy Marium Catholic Church, Nawaz Sharif Park and reviewed the security arrangements made by administration and the police.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Talat Gondal and Regional Police Officer Fakhar Sultan Raja the Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the security of the Churches and parks.

He directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could ply smoothly, traffic jams did not occur and community members moved around freely and easily. He said that CCTV cameras must be kept completely functional and to be monitored through CCTV.

He stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through divisional and district peace committees in their respective areas.—APP