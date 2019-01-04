Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews developmental work of RIU

Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Joudat Ayaz here on Thursday reviewed the developmental work of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). During his visit, the Commissioner Rawalpindi said that 90 percent developmental work has been completed and hoped that the overall work would be completed till March-2019.

He asked the authorities concerned to accelerate the developmental work, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Director Development Rawalpindi, Nazia Perveen Sudhan, Director Health services, Dr. Muhammad Rafique and Medical Superintendent, Dr. Nasir Mehmood and other official were also present on the occasion.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp