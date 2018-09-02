Commissioner orders monitoring of local NGOs

Commissioner Sukkur Manzoor Shaikh observed that there is no practice of monitoring the local NGOs working across the division.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Friday, the Commissioner directed the Director Social Welfare Abdul Qudoos Memon to prepare the data bank of all NGOs with their detail in order to ensure their regular monitoring and through data bank the categorization of NGOs should be done.

He said that SOPs for registration of NGOs should also be streamlined and reviewed so that only clean and genuine organisation could qualify for registration with social welfare department.—APP

