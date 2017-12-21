Commissioner orders improved civic facilities in areas inhabited by members of Christian community

Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan has ordered urgent improvement in the civic facilities available at the residential areas inhabited by members of christian community in the metropolis.

Chairing a meeting, attended by notable members of the community at his office, to review arrangements being made for Christmas celebrations on December 25, he assured cleanliness will be ensured with due stock towards adequate water and sanitation arrangements.

“Keeping in view the unfortunate incident registered in Quetta, last Sunday, security measures will be beefed up around all churches and cathedrals located in Karachi,” he assured the delegation of the christian community.

Commissioner said every support will be provided to the Christian residents of Karachi to celebrate their festival with utmost sense of religious zeal.

KE officials, he said have been particularly directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival.

He reiterated that special efforts are being made to streamline traffic flow in congested and most frequented downtown areas of Saddar and vicinity.

“Administration will facilitate the people preparing for Christian as well as Karachiites in general visiting shopping centers in large months in the current month,” said Karachi Commissioner.

Relevance of December increases all the more as people prefer to hold marriage ceremonies during the winter holidays, he said mentioning that large number of expatriate relatives and guests visit the city to attending the wedding celebrations of their dear and near ones.—APP

